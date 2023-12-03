When Calls the Heart season 11: Erin Krakow hypes big reveal

Is something big coming from the world of When Calls the Heart, or at the very least the world of Erin Krakow? 100% it seems to be the case right now, at least based on what we’re seeing from the show’s star and executive producer.

If you head over to her official Instagram, you can see a new photo from the actress, one that includes the following, super-interesting caption:

TFW you have exciting things to announce but you caaaan’t yet…

So what does this mean? Obviously, those who love When Calls the Heart will likely think this is tied to either a premiere date or an early season 12 renewal, which feels like it is absolutely going to happen at some point. Is this early for it? Sure, but that would explain why Erin cannot technically announce anything just yet.

Of course, it is also possible that this is tied to some other projects, whether it be some new TV movies or even something that she has going on around the greater Hallmark world. No matter what it is, we absolutely think that it is going to be something that a lot of people out there will be excited for; after all, we tend to think that Krakow knows who her audience is at this point, and with that, she knows what they would be really excited to see or hear from her.

For now, let’s just sit back and look forward to whatever this is. Just remember that season 11 for When Calls the Heart is already filmed and with that in mind, we’re stuck waiting to see it eventually premiere. We don’t think that it is going to be in the winter, since The Way Home is filling that spot. After that, we tend to think that anything goes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart right now, including some behind-the-scenes fun

What do you most want to do moving into When Calls the Heart season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







