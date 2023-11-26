When Calls the Heart season 11 video: New Erin Krakow BTS fun

Isn’t it fun to get some behind-the-scenes When Calls the Heart content from Erin Krakow again, leading up to the start of season 11? Now that the actors have a new deal following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the opportunity is here to have a little bit of fun.

If you head over to Krakow’s official Instagram, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about here. Let’s just say that Erin has some other talents beyond just playing Elizabeth on the show! Many of her fellow castmates are around to watch her catch a Goldfish cracker in her mouth, which feels like the sort of thing that in general, would take a lot of practice.

Are there any big spoilers or teases in here? Hardly, but we also don’t think that there really needs to be. The only thing that really matters here is that we’ve got some reminders of the great When Calls the Heart world as we wait and see what lies ahead. Filming for season 11 wrapped up earlier this month in British Columbia and now, we’re at a point where we just have to wait and see what the premiere dates is. We know thanks to The Way Home premiering in January that you won’t see this show back in the winter, but spring still feels like a viable possibility.

No matter when we do return to Hope Valley, we tend to think that there are a number of different stories here worth addressing. Take, for example, getting a chance to see what’s next for Lucas after that cliffhanger for him; meanwhile, is something more coming for Elizabeth and Nathan? That is another story that will be examined further.

Rest assured that no matter when a season 11 premiere date is advanced, we’re sure that we will get a few different fun teases as to what’s ahead to go along with it.

