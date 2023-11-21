When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date: Is spring likely?

Is there now some evidence that When Calls the Heart season 11 could be premiering on Hallmark Channel in the spring? While nothing is confirmed at present, there is at least a case to be made here.

Let’s start off here by addressing the news that did come out earlier today — the second season of The Way Home is now slated to premiere on Sunday, January 21. We had wondered if the Erin Krakow series would premiere earlier just on the basis of filming already being wrapped up for the time being, but that did not happen. Now, we tend to look at after The Way Home season 2 is over, since it is unlikely the cable network will air both shows at the same exact time.

For the time being, it remains our hope that we’re going to have a chance to see season 11 premiere around April, largely due to the fact that Ride (which aired last spring) has already been canceled. Unless Hallmark has another new series they are going to try out in that spot, it makes less sense to wait for When Calls the Heart when you could put a different show on in the summer and that gives you more time to get something together.

Odds are, we are still a few months away from getting a ton of clarity on what the schedule will look like. What we can at least say for now is that season 11 is poised to have some really interesting stories at its core. Just remember for a moment that it will start off in the aftermath of that Lucas cliffhanger — also, will he really be able to be a Governor and still be around Hope Valley? Also, there are questions about Elizabeth and Nathan’s future, in addition to Henry being outside Abigail’s door at the end of season 10.

We will wait and see what the future holds, but clearly there’s a desire for more Hop Valley as soon as possible.

Related – See more news on the end of filming for When Calls the Heart season 11

What do you most want to see when When Calls the Heart season 11 does premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







