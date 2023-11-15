When Calls the Heart season 11 filming wraps, per star

We know that When Calls the Heart season 10 only recently aired, but why not share good news now about season 11?

In a new post on his official Instagram, Jack Wagner himself confirmed in a delightful video message (with so many other familiar faces) that filming is done on the latest batch of episodes. For all of you worried that Lucas would not be back after the season 10 filming cliffhanger, Chris McNally was a part of the video!

We recognize that filming for When Calls the Heart season 11 was met with its fair share of challenges, with one of the biggest ones being the fact that it needed an interim SAG-AFTRA waiver to be able to film. Because the cast still did not have the ability to promote during this period, they were still pretty quiet about what they were actually shooting. With that in mind, a huge chunk of this upcoming season remains a mystery. To go along with that, of course, you also have the mystery of when the show is actually going to be able to premiere.

Is there any particular time in which we could point to? Well, let’s just say this: We would love nothing more than to see the show back in the winter or the spring! With filming already done, there is a chance that this could happen. Also, due to the strikes Hallmark may not have the remainder of their scripted lineup done at the time in which they did in 2023. There are a lot of variables that you have to consider here.

In the end, though, the most important thing is obviously just the fact that we’re going to be getting more of the show and with that, more of what you love in between romance, drama, and fantastic character moments. When Calls the Heart may have some twists and turns, but tonally we tend to think that it knows what it is at this point.

