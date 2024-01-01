Squid Game season 2 premiere date: 2024 news incoming?

Is a Squid Game season 2 a sure thing to arrive over the course of 2024? There’s no mistake that we want it! Also, we are pretty darn confident that Netflix does, as well. This is one of the biggest shows in the history of the program and because of that, they are going to be doing whatever they can in order to promote the show whenever it is out.

For the time being, we will say this: We are hopeful that at this time in 2025, you will have at least seen part of the Korean adaptation’s second season, if not the entirety of it. After all, there are a number of different reasons why!

First and foremost, just remember the fact that production for this season actually started a long time ago, meaning that the producers have already had a lot of time to work on things behind the scenes. Because of this being the product of another country, Squid Game did not have to stall production in the way that a lot of US shows did in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. It had an opportunity to keep going, and we tend to think the hope is for at least part of it to release in 2024.

Are we going to get an announcement on that anytime soon, though? Probably not. If you love this show, we would say to keep your eyes peeled this summer. This is where we tend to think that there’s a lot of news that is going to come out about the future, and we are more than excited to see what the show looks and feels like now! Odds are, there will be new games as Gi-hun tries to find a new way to infiltrate the operation.

Will he be able to take it down this time around? That’s one of many questions we are left to think about.

