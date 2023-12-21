Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Hopes for the winter

Is there any chance that we are going to get news on a Squid Game season 2 premiere date this winter? While it may seem unlikely, remember this: Netflix has no issue announcing dates for their shows pretty far in advance.

After all, remember this: Earlier this month, the streaming service went ahead and revealed that the third season of Bridgerton is coming out, at least in part, starting this May. If the Korean drama manages to be ready for August or September, you could argue that they could announce something in February or March … right?

For now, let’s just say that there is a chance, but we would not bank too much on it right now. We tend to think that the principal goal here is going to remain making sure that the episodes are wrapped and ready to go more so than getting a date out there super-early. Our feeling is that the series could come out in October or November 2024 and if that happens, we’d be more than fine. It is certainly a nice possibility since we will be waiting for a while longer to see Stranger Things and presumably the second season of Wednesday, two of the other major hits that Netflix has a part of their roster right now.

Even if we don’t get an official premiere date for season 2 this winter, we do think there’s at least a chance for an approximate one. Don’t be surprised if the Squid Game campaign for this season is one of the biggest in television history. Netflix knows just how hugely successful the first season was and honestly, they would be silly to not push it to the absolute limit if given the opportunity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

