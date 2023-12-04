Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Any December news?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Squid Game season 2 premiere date, or something else related to this show, before December concludes? Given the buzz around the franchise right now, the question 100% makes sense.

After all, the reality competition show on Netflix is generating a lot of attention, but regardless of however you feel about that, the most important thing is the upcoming return of the scripted entity, one of the most-popular TV shows in streaming history. You’ve still go an incredibly important story to tell here about Gi-hun, presumably as he finds a new way to infiltrate the Games. The stakes may be higher than ever now, especially since you are also going to see more of the Front Man.

So while we remain hopeful that you’re going to have a chance to see the second season coming up, we don’t anticipate too much news this month. Is it possible we could see a small teaser? Sure, especially since filming has been happening for a good while now. Yet, we don’t anticipate the series returning until at least late summer or fall of next year. It is probably a little bit too early for a premiere date to be revealed, even if it would be 100% welcome to have something more to share on this subject.

No matter when Squid Game returns, we certainly think that there is going to be ample time spent on promoting it to the best of everyone’s ability. While there is a pretty high bar set here when it comes to expectations, we hope that the show will come at least close to reaching it. If it does, we will be pretty satisfied when the dust actually settles.

