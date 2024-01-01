Fargo season 6 renewal: Will we get it before season 5 finale?

We are just a few episodes away now from the end of Fargo season 5 and at the moment, there is one thing we can say — hasn’t it been pretty darn phenomenal? This has been our favorite season of the FX series since the earlier years, and we absolutely think that it’s staked a claim to be coming back for another season or two down the road. Meanwhile, we’ve heard Noah Hawley say before that he is eager to continue the story in some form.

So, is this renewal imminent? For the time being, we would say that the answer to this is a little bit complicated.

First and foremost, let’s just share what we think is going to be going on here — there is a pretty great chance that a season 6 will be announced. We’re just not altogether sure that it will be announced before the end of season 5 or anytime in the relatively near future. Why? There is never a hurry with a show like this, as the focus is going to be more instead on making sure the story is right.

Also, we cannot forget that creator Noah Hawley has some other projects in the works, including one that is set in the same world as Alien. This is a writer who has long desired to do a lot of different things and that is not changing. It does not diminish his work on Fargo; rather, we tend to think that taking on so many projects is what makes him creatively fulfilled and when the dust settles, that is a great thing for all of us.

If we are lucky, there could be a season 6 renewal confirmed before the end of the year.

Do you think that we are going to be getting a Fargo season 6 renewal before the season 5 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

