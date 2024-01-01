Fargo season 5 episode 8: Is Linda actually dead?

Tomorrow night on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Fargo season 5 episode 8 — is this a chance for more clarity?

Well, let’s just start things off by saying that we more than understand if you are still wondering about a lot of what you saw in Dot’s dream sequence. Is this evidence that she thinks that Linda is alive? It feels fair to say that, at least at the moment. However, we also can’t sit here and say that this is guaranteed. Linda was with an absolutely terrible man in Roy Tillman who is capable of murder and a whole lot more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

So is episode 8 going to tell us the truth? Well, one of the things that we would say here is that pending a miracle, Linda probably is not coming back? Dot didn’t actually find her, and she is now captured by Roy. We don’t feel inclined to believe Juno Temple’s character is going to learn anything for sure unless Roy tells her and if Linda is still out there, she’s likely gone so far away that nobody is going to be able to find her.

What matters the most for Dot now

It is really all about how she’s going to be able to get away. Her best hope right now, beyond her own instincts, may be Witt. After all, the promo for episode 8 shows that the two are going to be interacting at the hospital, and he may due whatever he can in order to help her.

Given that there are only three more episodes to go in Fargo season 5 and this is an anthology series, it does feel like more info is set to be coming sooner rather than later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fargo, including more details on the upcoming finale

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 8 on FX?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







