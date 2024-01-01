CNN New Year’s Eve 2024: Anderson Cooper + John Mayer cat bar

There are a few things that we anticipated during the 2024 CNN New Year’s Eve, and Anderson Cooper losing it was on the list.

So, how exactly did this happen? John Mayer has been a favorite of Andy Cohen for quite some time, and it really took this interview about five seconds to go off the rails. John Mayer was in a cat bar and while there, the CNN host could not keep it together over the cats frequently flashing their butts on the camera. Also, John’s deadpan delivery just brought it over the top. Did we mention that he was in Tokyo during the entire segment? It was all so random and yet, it totally worked. Also adding to the humor? The fact that it was already 2024 where Mayer was.

We’re not sure that any future segment is going to ever live up to the sheer absurdity of this entire exchange, from the laughter to the cat puns to John seemingly enjoying himself so much. There was even a certain charm with the obvious delay between New York and Tokyo, weird as that sounds.

For whatever reason, we continue to find this special a source of great healing — even if we don’t always watch the news regularly throughout the year, there is something wonderful that comes from this particular TV tradition. It feels so random at times but also still thought-out at others. It’s really just about looking at the year from varying perspectives and just remembering to keep things light and frothy sometimes. We’re grateful for it, and we’re not sure that a New Year’s Eve would be the same without it.

Of course, we’d give an honorable mention to the entire interview with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, as well, which was delightful in its own way. (Also, a second one for Neil Patrick Harris.)

