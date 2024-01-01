CNN New Year’s Eve 2024: Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper drink!

We know it’s strange to say, but one of the big questions entering the CNN New Year’s Eve special this year was about drinking. Or, to be specific, whether or not Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen would be allowed to take shots over the course of the night.

Last year, there was a big hullaballoo under the previous regime that on-air personalities would not be allowed to consume any adult beverages during the telecast, with the reason being that it caused some sort of dent to the network’s credibility. Cooper and Cohen tried to find a fun work around thanks to taking shots of various non-alcoholic things, but let’s just say that it was not anywhere near as fun for some people.

Well, tonight we can say that the ban has been lifted! Both Anderson and Andy started off the show with a shot tonight, and it is going to continue at the start of every hour. We do think that this does restore a little bit of tradition to the show, and it also serves as a reminder of why a lot of people watch this show — it is a chance to watch people let loose who never really have a chance to do so at any other point in the year. We do tend to think that there is a certain degree of value in that.

What do you think about CNN changing the rules for Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen tonight?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates on the future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







