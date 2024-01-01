The Curse season 1 episode 9: Why no official promo?

As many of you may be well-aware already, The Curse season 1 episode 9 is going to be coming to Showtime in a handful of days. This one is especially big, especially when you consider that whatever happens here is going to set the stage for the finale.

So … where is the promo? Are we even going to see a promo? Well, there’s something that you should go ahead and know about this season already…

By and large, one of the interesting parts of the marketing for The Curse is that the network and/or Paramount+ have not tried too hard to tee up individual episodes in advance. Their clear prerogative instead is to maintain a certain element of surprise. At first, we questioned whether or not this was a great move but after seeing the show, we’re honestly not sure how you would even cut up promos for this show. The style and pacing is slow and deliberate, and that is a really hard thing to replicate at the end of the day.

So what should we be excited about?

Well, let’s just say there’s a good chance that everything will be coming to a head for Whitney and Asher’s show when an executive turns up. Is that going to lead to big changes? If so, we imagine that a lot of the focus is going to be on Asher himself, who has not been cast in that positive a light already through the production.

Meanwhile, we do wonder about Dougie continuing to unravel, whether it be through his drinking or the fact that he begged for Nala to curse him on this past episode.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Curse season 1 episode 9 over at Showtime?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

