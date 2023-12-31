NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere: Will to expect more details!

Are we on the cusp of getting some official details on the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere? Make no mistake that we want them! CBS has already set the stage for a lot of drama moving forward, whether it be through conflict, new characters, or a handful of different surprises. Obviously, the cast and crew are going to bring it and the locations will be as beautiful as always.

Now, let’s get back to when some details are going to turn up — it has to happen soon, right?

Well, we do think that a little bit more in the way of patience is going to be required here. While absolutely you are going to get some more information before too long on the premiere, we expect it to surface around the midway point of January. That’s still some good lead-up time when you consider that the first episode is not going to be back until we get around to Monday, February 12.

As for what we anticipate we’ll be seeing, it could be tied in some ways to everything that we saw at the end of season 2. Also, LL Cool J was around for the start of filming, so it does make a good bit of sense to think that Sam Hanna is going to be around almost right away to kick things off! Our hope is that we’re going to see a story that challenges the team obviously, but also leaves room for some personal moments. We watch the show because of the people, whether it be Tennant, Whistler, Lucy, or anyone else.

For the record, we also imagine that a little bit more when it comes to new footage will also surface when we get around to mid-January. At the very least, that’s what makes sense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii and what could be coming long-term

What are you most interested in seeing as we prepare for the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







