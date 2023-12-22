NCIS: Hawaii season 3 spoilers: Henry Ian Cusick returning

As so many of you know at this point, filming is underway for NCIS: Hawaii season 3. So what can you expect? There will be new cases but at the same time, chances to see some familiar faces that we saw at the end of season 2.

In a new post on Twitter, Jason Antoon confirmed that you are going to be seeing Henry Ian Cusick back as John Swift, not that this is all that much of a surprise. If you recall, there was a lot of conversation about a potential return for him all the way back at the end of season 2, so we can’t exactly say we are shocked to see him back around. We know already that Swift follows some procedures that easily irk a lot of the NCIS office but, at the same time, he may be amenable to compromises here and there. He’s a fascinating foil and it will be fun to see this story unfold.

As for other returning performers, we already know that LL Cool J is going to be appearing in a more sizable arc as Sam Hanna, who you first saw at the end of season 2 offering Jane Tennant a helping hand. Meanwhile, there are some other people you could see sprinkled in here and there.

The new season of NCIS: Hawaii is going to be premiering when we get around to Monday, February 12 and of course, we anticipate a lot of further announcements in the weeks to come! If we had to issue some sort of prediction here, it is that we will probably get a little bit more when it comes to video footage when we get around to the spring.

In the end, let’s just go ahead and hope for some fireworks, great cases, and some emotional moments.

