Chicago PD season 11 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Unpacking’

Are you ready for the Chicago PD season 11 premiere to arrive over at NBC? We know that we are for so many different reasons! This episode, for starters, is going to be a great chance to get some updates on the Ruzek cliffhanger at the end of season 10. Beyond that, though, you are also going to see a pretty epic case for Hailey Upton that is going to set the stage for a lot of stuff in the weeks and months ahead.

It is true that Tracy Spiridakos is going to be leaving the show following the end of season 10. With that being said, this is not something that will be happening right away! There are going to be chances to still watch her story evolve, and the premiere is largely the foundation for what lies ahead.

Want to get a little bit more on what’s ahead? Go ahead then see the short synopsis below (per SpoilerTV):

Upton shadows a crisis prevention team and finds herself at odds with the mental health clinician.

Now, what we are ultimately seeing here is a situation where we should be able to get a real update on where Hailey is mentally after all she has gone through. Is she right to be at odds with said clinician? Are some of her feelings understandable? This is what we’re hoping that the show is going to give us some answers to here! Also, we should get some answers about Ruzek, not that we’re surprised that NBC is keeping information about that under wraps for now. (You have to ensure that people watch, right?)

We know that this season has the potential to be exciting and intense; with there being a shorter episode order, there’s also a chance that things will be pretty continuous throughout.

