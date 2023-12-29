Chicago PD season 11 spoilers: More news on Upton’s arc

Is Chicago PD season 11 going to prove to be the biggest one yet for Hailey Upton? At this point, there is definitely a case to be made for that on a few different fronts.

After all, remember first and foremost that Tracy Spiridakos is going to be leaving this season and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that the writers are going to work to give her a great send-off. There’s also a lot of stuff that organically makes sense to dive into this season, with one of the biggest things being how this character is going to tackle the pain that she is feeling. She inherently works a pretty darn stressful job, and that is without even getting into the part of it where her husband took off and rejoined the military. She still has to figure out if there is anything there after removing her wedding right.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Gwen Sigan expanded on some of her previous comments about her character, indicating that there could be some struggles in unexpected places for her:

“It’s a big season of growth and change for Hailey Upton — we find her at the start of this season in a precarious place; wanting to move her life forward after finally taking off her ring, finding that it’s more difficult than she’d like. There’s a lot she still has to confront in herself and doesn’t necessarily know how to do so … This season we’ll see that journey and get to see Hailey up against some new characters, ones that challenge and push her towards that confrontation. It’s gonna be a ride.”

We should also note here that with Chicago PD operating with a shorter episode order this season, the story could be at least partially more serialized. This is a notion that could be explored further, but we don’t want to offer any guarantees. The only thing that we can say with the utmost confidence right now is that things are going to get pretty darn crazy.

