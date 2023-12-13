Chicago PD season 11 filming: The big Ruzek mystery

If there is one major thing that we can say about Chicago PD season 11 production at present, it is simply this: Everyone is doing a good job keeping some secrets under wraps. Take, for example, the whereabouts of Patrick Flueger as Adam Ruzek.

Is the character coming back? What we really know at the moment is pretty simple: At the end of season 10, the character’s life was in grave danger. This is the classic One Chicago cliffhanger that is designed for creating a lot of chaos. Personally, we just hope that they are moving the actor around set with the utmost secrecy to keep the cliffhanger intact. They likely know that this is a hard thing to do, especially when you consider the number of people week in and week out who are watching what is going on.

What could also be happening here is simply a matter of Ruzek being in recovery early on this season and by virtue of that, not being out in the field. Even if he survives and there’s a time jump between seasons, there is a chance that he could be spending a certain amount of time in recovery. Would that really be all that much of a surprise? It is honestly more realistic than a lot of other options.

If the show has their way, we will probably not get a clear answer, one way or another, until the series comes back for now, it appears as though that is going to happen on Wednesday, January 17. All things considered, that’s not too bad of a wait — especially when you consider that we’ve been waiting a really long amount of time as-is.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that whatever the aftermath of the cliffhanger is, it proves to be worth the wait.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD right now, including other discussions all about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 11 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







