Chicago PD season 11: See Tracy Spiridakos back on set!

As some of you may be aware at the moment, filming on Chicago PD season 11 is officially underway in the Windy City — and of course, there is a lot of excitement with that!

At the same time, though, you can also argue that there are some parts of it that are equally bittersweet. This is the final season for Tracy Spiridakos as a series regular, which means we have to brace ourselves for a send-off for Hailey Upton at some point, likely near the end of the finale. While it is somewhat normal that we see cast turnover within the One Chicago world, it is still emotional when changes do happen! It remains to be seen how Upton will be written out of the series, and our hope is that it is going to involve her and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) finding a way back to each other.

While it will likely be a while before we get more teases on the end, we can at least share a new behind-the-scenes tease in the meantime! If you head over to Spiriadakos’ official Instagram page, you can see a new behind-the-scenes image of herself alongside Marina Squierciati (Kim Burgess), These actors do become a really tight unit over time, which is largely a function of the long hours they work and the time that they spend together.

We feel like in some ways, season 11 could prove to be the most grueling of all, given that we are talking here about a compressed shooting schedule most likely to get 13 episodes on the air by May. Due to the AMPTP taking a long time to end the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production is starting up far later than usual.

Meanwhile, Chicago PD season 11 is slated to begin on Wednesday, January 17 on NBC.

