Chicago PD season 11: How will episode count shape story?

It is pretty clear already that Chicago PD season 11 is going to be full of a lot of notable events. Just think about some of what’s on the docket! Moving forward, you are going to have a chance to see a resolution to the big, Ruzek-centric cliffhanger and beyond just that, chances to also see the story leading up to Tracy Spiridakos’ eventual departure as Hailey Upton. There is a ton of great stuff to be prepared for here!

Now that we’ve said all of that, it does feel like time to get into another question here: Just how fast are certain reveals going to come? Is the story going to be rushed more than usual?

Well, let’s just say this for a moment: It certainly seems possible that this moment. Remember that we are most likely looking at a 10-13 episode season for Chicago PD season 11 , something that is coming about here as a result of the AMPTP taking their time to present writers and actors with a fair contract. Do we think that there is going to be a lot of great content packed into this episodes? Sure, and we’ll just have to wait and see what some of that is.

Just know this in advance: While there will still be procedural elements this season as there often is, we wouldn’t be shocked if we also end up getting one of the most serialized arcs that we’ve had within this franchise in a while. The opportunity is there within a shorter season to do a few things that are a little more continuous; that is often a challenge in a season that lasts for a longer span of time.

Hopefully, we will get at least some sort of news on the future before too long! Remember here, after all, that season 11 should be starting up production after Thanksgiving.

How do you think we are going to see certain stories told across Chicago PD season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates on the way soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







