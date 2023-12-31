Call the Midwife season 13 premiere: A look behind the scenes

Are you ready for the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere to arrive on BBC One in one week’s time? We know that we are. With that in mind, we’re thrilled to be sharing a new look behind the scenes featuring a well-appreciated cast member.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, Cliff Parisi (who plays Fred on the show) gives you a behind-the-scenes look at a part of the show that we all know so well — the bicycles. There may not be any major spoilers as to what lies ahead within this, but did you really expect that there would be? This is just another bit of immersion into the world that you have come to know and love so well, and we personally appreciate it when we do get these opportunities.

As for what lies ahead within the season proper, be prepared for a healthy mixture of drama alongside some opportunities to get to know some of the ensemble better. The idea behind the series overall is to deliver some inspiring narratives, but there are going to be some struggles here and there at the same time. We’d simply advise you to be prepared for a little bit of everything — how can you not be with this show?

In general, Call the Midwife is a show about a community, but also about how things slowly change over time. You are going to see a little bit of that coursing through every episode. It may be subtle at times, but it still could be very-much there. Have your hankies on standby; you never know when you are going to need them!

We imagine that over the next few days, there will be another preview for the premiere; suffice it to say, we are ready to see that!

