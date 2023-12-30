Call the Midwife season 13 spoilers: Will Lucille and Cyril reunite?

Is there a chance that Lucille and Cyril will find their way back to each other on Call the Midwife season 13? It is an interesting story to consider, but also a complicated one for many reasons. Leonie Elliot is no longer a main cast member, but her character was not killed off. We know that Lucille is in a different part of the world than Cyril right now, but why not dream of a reunion?

If there’s one thing we can say here, it is that a certain actor behind the scenes would love to see it happen. In a new interview with the Radio Times, Zephryn Taitte had the following to say about his character Cyril, and some of what’s coming up:

“He’s great! He’s loving life. He’s moping around. Legally, you weren’t allowed to divorce, so he’s stuck! No, I’m just joking.

“He’s just taking it day by day and in my head I believe he’s writing her letters and hopefully they’ll come back [together] one day if she responds. I think the door’s always open for Lucille to come back. It’d be lovely to see Leonie again.”

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds but for now, we at least know that Call the Midwife has been renewed already for more seasons! That means that the opportunity could be there, but it really comes down to whether or not the right story is present and you can get Leonie back to make it happen. We do love happy endings within Poplar, and it would be lovely to see one here.

As for the season 13 premiere, remember that it will be arriving on BBC One in a little over a week. American viewers, meanwhile, will have to wait until March.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

