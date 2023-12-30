Platonic season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the surprising renewal news earlier this month, when could we see Platonic season 2 premiere on Apple TV+?

Before we go too far down the rabbit hole of trying to answer that question, let’s get more into why we’re calling this “surprising” in the first place. It is tied mostly to the fact that the first season did honestly feel like a complete story, and there is a reason why it was thought to be a limited series. However, it was also incredibly funny and boasted great performances from Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. It will be a thrill to see more of it, even if we are waiting for a little while longer to learn when it could premiere.

What is there to say right now? Well, in theory, you could argue that there’s a chance it will arrive in the fall of 2024, and this would be at the top of our wishlist. This isn’t a show with a super-long post-production time and with its episodes being shorter, it doesn’t need some nine-month filming window. The main issue is that you have a cast who are all often busy doing other things, so you do have to find the room in their schedule to make it work.

The most realistic estimation for a Platonic season 2 is early 2025 and if it is earlier than that, we will be thrilled.

What will the story look like?

We know that at the end of season 1, Will moved down to San Diego while Sylvia found herself a new calling as an event planner. Given that they are now living in separate cities, it could be tricky for the two to be around each other for a super-long time. With that, we wonder if season 2 will feature the characters around each other for a few days to take part in some sort of particular event (like a wedding?), and there could be a ton of chaos that ensues in a really short period of time.

