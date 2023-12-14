Platonic renewed for season 2 over at Apple TV+

In this era of constant cancellations, here’s some renewal news that took us by surprise: Platonic is coming back for a season 2!

This news about the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne comedy was first confirmed today over at Deadline, with co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco having the following to say:

“We’re so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose and everyone at Apple TV+ and Sony … Season Two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won’t get together this time either.”

Meanwhile, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added the following:

“Since the first episodes of Platonic debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances … We can’t wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in season two thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick.”

The first season proved to be extremely funny, but at the same time you could argue that it had a pretty perfect ending for Will and Sylvia. Where do you go from here? Also, are we going to be forced to abandon our take that the two did realize that they had feelings for each other in the final episode? That probably goes against the whole point of the show, but it was a fun hill to die on for a little while.

Clearly, this renewal comes as a result of the show performing extremely well for the service, and we absolutely do think that there is room for more viewers to still discover it. Given everything that Rogen and Byrne have going on, we don’t anticipate another season coming in the near future … but we’re going to keep our eyes peeled for it.

