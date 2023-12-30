Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: A hope for January?

With us almost into January, is there a chance to hear at least something more when it comes to Justified: City Primeval season 2? The demand is definitely there. However, whether or not we are actually going to see things happen is an entirely different story.

The first thing to note here is basically the same thing that we have heard producers reiterate throughout the past few months: They would love nothing more than to make more of this show. Whether or not that is going to happen, however, is a different story, especially since there are so many different factors that come into play here.

First and foremost, remember what’s happening here when it comes to Timothy Olyphant and the cast, who are all very-much busy. Meanwhile, there is also the issue of what FX wants or needs from their schedule coming up. They may not be in that much of a hurry, even if they know that they want to bring it back.

For all the reasons that we’ve already outlined, we’d be a little bit surprised if a season 2 is ordered as early as January. We do still think that more is coming, but this is probably one of those situations where we are going to be lucky to hear something equating to official news until we get around to later on in the year.

The story of season 2…

It may not be called Justified: City Primeval, but we certainly know that it’s going to be about Raylan versus Boyd in the battle of the ages. After what we saw at the end of the season 1 finale, doesn’t this have to be the focus?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

