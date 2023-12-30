When Calls the Heart season 11: Best place for first promo

As we prepare to enter 2024, absolutely there is a great deal to be excited about with When Calls the Heart. Another season has already wrapped production and with that, the question now becomes when the folks over at Hallmark decide that they want to air it.

First and foremost, let’s begin here with a reminder that really, the network could choose to place this show on the air more or less whenever they want. This is a series that has a rather enormous following and because of that, the interest is going to be there no matter when it is!

If we had to issue some sort of personal preference, though, it would go a little something like this: Get the first preview out there at some point in the winter, potentially to set up a premiere in the spring. Is there still a chance that When Calls the Heart comes back in the summer again? Sure, but they don’t seemingly have another original show like Ride (which they canceled) for the months after The Way Home. With a lot of the industry strikes for much of 2023, it was harder to get new projects off the ground. A premiere around April could be an option for the Erin Krakow series, if they want to go in that direction.

For the time being, our hope is that the folks at Hallmark choose to use The Way Home season 2 in order to promote season 11, largely because these are two successful shows that share at least some audience. Also, this would allow season 11 to air before a hypothetical season 12 starts filming, and that gives us a chance to spread out the headlines throughout the year. (We haven’t heard anything that suggests that we’re entering the final season, so there is still some hope for a renewal.)

At present, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for more great stuff soon!

Related – Get some other information regarding When Calls the Hear

What do you most want to see in the first preview for When Calls the Heart season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







