When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date over the course of the winter? Or, are we optimistic for even thinking that this is possible?

The first thing that we absolutely should say here is that, of course, we’d love nothing more than to see new episodes as soon as humanly possible. however, there are some other mitigating factors that have to be thrown in here.

So, where should we start off? Well, a good place here is simply noting that the series has already filmed its latest batch of episodes and with that, you don’t have to be concerned about this in the slightest. Instead, you can focus your energy more on just when Hallmark wants to actually air them! They already have The Way Home season 2 set for the start of next month and by virtue of that, you are not going to see When Calls the Heart back until at least March or later.

Is there at least a chance that the show could have a start date announced before the winter is over? Absolutely, but we would argue that this is going to be based almost entirely on what the network’s plan is for the spring. If we are going to see season 11 premiere in April or May, we could get an announcement in February or March. Otherwise, we could be waiting a while longer.

As for what lies ahead…

There are a handful of storylines transpiring in Hope Valley, not that this is all that much of a surprise. First and foremost, we think the top priority is going to be resolving that Lucas-related cliffhanger. Also, did Henry really end up seeing Abigail? Beyond all of this, it does feel clear the show is building towards something with Elizabeth and Nathan — we just don’t think that it is something to be rushed.

