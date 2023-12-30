Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6: Why the wait?

As some of you may have already heard, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6 is not coming on Starz for some time. As of right now, the plan appears to be for it to return on Friday, January 12, and there are questions that come along with that.

Here’s the big one: Why in the world are we waiting so long? Season 3 wrapped filming a long time ago, and this is not a situation where we are waiting around for the rest of the show to be edited together. Given that we just saw the death of Unique, arguably the most stunning moment of the season so far, you could make the argument that we should get more of the show sooner rather than later.

Of course, this is also seemingly the reason why the network has decided to make us wait. From their vantage point, there is no clear reason to speed along what lies ahead. All things considered, why would they? They almost always have at least one hiatus in the middle of their seasons, and it probably made the most sense to do it after one of the most shocking events. We can spend the next week trying to digest what happened to Unique and from there, start to actually think more about what else is going to be coming up next on the other side. With him gone, who can say what is going to happen from here with Ronnie?

Given that the synopsis below doesn’t give much away about the story ahead, we’re going to be left speculating for a good while:

Dangerous secrets are revealed as Famous unburdens himself to Kanan, and Raq finally tries to make amends with Lou. Marvin struggles with his role as stage dad, and Howard attempts to get closer to the Task Force.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6?

