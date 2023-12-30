Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Joey Bada$$ on Unique’s death

This week on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3, we had one of the biggest shockers of the series courtesy of Unique’s death. This was a fan favorite character, let alone someone who had a romantic entanglement with Raq.

With all of this in mind, seeing the character killed off — and by his own brother Ronnie, no less — felt like an extra stab to the gut. Why did we have to say goodbye to this character right now? Well, a big part of it seems to be the simple fact that we weren’t meant to see it coming. Heck, Joey Bada$$ himself didn’t see it coming!

Speaking to People Magazine, the actor made it clear that he had his fair share of emotions reading the script for episode 5 for the first time:

… I was devastated. But all good things come to an end, and I feel like this character has helped me spread my wings in the TV and film industry. I mean, it’s very unfortunate. I hate to be leaving the Kanan family.

Joey also expressed how a lot of fans would probably feel about Unique’s demise:

I don’t think they’re going to like it one bit. I think a lot of people are going to be a little disappointed. I think a lot of people are going to be a little let down. It’s like, “What the f—? He’s dead?” It is not even the end of the season! It’s the f—-ing middle of the season!

Is this the right time to get rid of a character this popular? You can argue no, but is there ever really a good time? We do tend to think that a lot of what was being created here was for the explicit purpose of keeping everyone on their toes, and also to remind us that in this world, most people are going to have to go. Losing Unique now could make things so much more chaotic for Ronnie and Raq both the rest of the season.

Are you still reeling from Unique’s death on Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

