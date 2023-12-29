Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6: After the ‘death’

As some of you may be aware already, we are going to be waiting a long time in order to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6. The show isn’t going to be back for two weeks! We’re at the halfway point of the story now and by virtue of that, things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

If there is one thing that we would say is front and center here, though, it has to do big-time with the (apparent) death of Unique. Anytime that you lose a major character on this show, there is going to be a big ripple effect. We tend to think it is even more obvious when you consider what this character meant to Raq and so many other people within this world.

(For the time being, we’re going to be keeping the word “death” in quotes, if for no other reason than crazier things have happened in this world.)

As strange as it may seem, though, Unique’s situation was not actually the top story at the heart of the promo for what’s next. Instead, there were a number of other things that got into the crosshairs, including the situation that is going on with Kanan and Famous. This is a guy who is clearly pushing almost everyone in his life away, and that includes some people who are supposed to be his friends! He’s also missing child services, which could lead to him eventually being thrown into the foster system.

While all of this is gone … we also can’t forget about the fact that Raq is also still being invested and that’s a pretty big problem in its own right. Something else bad is probably going to happen, and it is mostly a matter of when.

