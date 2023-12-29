Following what you see this week on Starz, do you want to get the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6 return date?

We don’t blame you! Unfortunately, we can’t say that we have news right now that is going to make a lot of people thrilled. Next week, the prequel starring MeKai Curtis and Patina Miller is going to be off the air. So when will it actually be back? Think Friday, January 12 with a story titled “Into the Darkness.” This isn’t the first time that this franchise has taken a hiatus right in the middle of the season — as a matter of fact, it is pretty commonplace here. We also should note here that episode 5 tends to be when a lot of Power shows really pull out all the stops with drama and big reveals. Get set for a lot of danger, and also some surprises you may not anticipate.

Below, you can check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Dangerous secrets are revealed as Famous unburdens himself to Kanan, and Raq finally tries to make amends with Lou. Marvin struggles with his role as stage dad, and Howard attempts to get closer to the Task Force.

One more thing to remember…

There is already a season 4 coming on Starz down the road! There’s something exciting about knowing there will be plenty of opportunities for us to be able to see things continue to build, and that this story will not be rushed at all.

We do think that, in general, one of the biggest question marks remaining at this point has to do with Breeze. We are talking here, after all, about an iconic character within this franchise that could eventually have a role to play.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6?

