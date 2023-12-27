Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5: Raq’s motive

As we do prepare to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5 on Starz in two days, Raq’s actions carry more weight than ever. She has brought Kanan back home after his latest close-call with the law and at this point, it feels like he’s used up all of his chances. As a result of this, we’re only going to see her do what she can to get the two out of this situation.

Unfortunately, doing that at this point is not going to be easy. We do think that we’ve watched enough of the greater Power universe at this point to know that there is no easy way to escape the Game once you’ve gotten in on it. You have to take the consequences of your actions, and sometimes, they trickle over to other people. We certainly saw that a lot within the original show.

Speaking in a new interview with Blavity, here is some of what Patina Miller had to say about her character’s struggle:

“You’re actually having to watch her be the genius that she is and spin the story to really get everyone out…you know, hopefully, no one goes to jail … But then, as the season goes on, she’s having to grapple with all of those things and you find her at a point where she decides that maybe she wants to do something else.

“For two seasons, this is all she’s wanted…to be in the game and to be at the top, but then in season 3, because of things that have happened in season 2 and watching how the relationship with her son is not in a good place, she has decided to focus on getting him back. There’s no more lies she can tell. She can’t spin anything else. He sees her. He knows her and she’s seeing him change at a quick rate and so the mother in her is terrified.”

The heartbreaking thing about Kanan’s story at this point is knowing that he never escapes this life now — we know how it ends and while he may find some success and notoriety, he also suffers the most tragic of consequences. Also, we don’t even know the whole story as of yet…

