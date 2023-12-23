Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5: Raq’s struggle

As we continue to dive further and further into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3, a handful of things will feel clear. What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, that’s quite simple: A struggle for Raq to figure out where she stands. The same goes for her family around her.

We know that she’s trying to figure out how to separate herself from her past life and be clean, but as we’re also seeing, that is easier said than done. Marvin and Lou Lou are doing their own thing, and Kanan is in the midst of the game more than ever. Were it not for his dad, he’d be in huge trouble right now. Raq is trying to have him back at home more to fix some of the mistakes of the past, but will she really be able to? Things are going to be messy — let’s just put it in simple terms here.

Speaking on everything further to Forbes, here is how Patina Miller outlined her character’s arc as of right now:

“This season, Thomas is coming clean. She’s finally having to deal with the consequences and everything that happened in the first two seasons. Now, she and her son are at odds, and her lies have all run out. There are no more lies that she could tell to her son right now, and he sees her for who she is so she has to deal with that. At the end of the day, she is still a mother who loves her son and wants to be connected to him while also having to come to terms with the life that she’s decided to live. With her being close to death in the way that she was in season two, I think it has her seeing a little bit more clearly now. She’s decided not only to come clean in her personal life but her professional life. You’ll see her have this come to Jesus moment of giving it all up and that’s a big thing for her. She decides to sit still to think of other ways that she can be useful to do something else while still trying to watch over her son from afar.”

Personally, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a lot more struggle from Raq when it comes to balancing everything out, and we wouldn’t be shocked if she is back in the criminal world before too long. After all, that has been a staple of the Power franchise from the beginning — you are rarely ever out, even if you think that you are in some way.

