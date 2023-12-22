Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5: Who will die?

If there is one big thing that you should prepare for entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5, it is this: A major death. Based on the promo for what lies ahead, it certainly seems like the producers are ready to send someone off to Power heaven. (The preview in particular notes that someone is paying “the ultimate price.”)

So, who will it be? With the way in which Starz is hyping things up here, we tend to imagine that this death isn’t going to be some small-potatoes thing. They didn’t give the death of Burke this much attention, after all, and she was an original cast member who had been around since the beginning. Then again, you can argue that she just wasn’t that popular of a character for a lot of people out there.

We know that Kanan and Jukebox will obviously be okay; meanwhile, we tend to think that Raq’s going to be around. (In the OG show, Kanan spoke as though he was going to go see her — whether he was talking about her alive or her grave was somewhat ambiguous.)

The people you should be thinking about instead here are those in Kanan’s inner circle, but also some other people in his family. Could Unique also be in some trouble? He’s such a fascinating and charismatic character that it would be a shame to lose him. Yet, remember that episode 5 tends to be when a lot of the shows in this franchise tend to blow up and deliver some of their biggest surprises. We have a hard time, at least for now, thinking that this season is going to be different in some way.

One other thing to remember: After this story, there will be a hiatus. Think of this as a chance to catch your breath.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode now

What do you think we are going to see entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







