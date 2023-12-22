Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5: Trouble ahead!

For anyone out there wondering if Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 would air during the holidays, we have an answer! Next week, you are going to once again see a new installment of the prequel on the air. This is one that could contain a lot of drama and, at the same time, bring us to the halfway point of the story at present.

For those looking for a few more specifics about episode 5, here’s what we can share — the title here is “Brothers and Keepers,” and the full synopsis is below:

Tension between Ronnie and Unique comes to a head while Kanan clashes with both Raq and Famous. Juke bonds with her bandmate, and Lou works to revitalize Cafe Vous. Howard’s attempt to manipulate the Task Force backfires.

(For the record, there is a hiatus coming for a week in early January, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it — episode 5 is still airing on December 29.)

What story are we most intrigued about?

Well, seeing Kanan find his way is one of the more electric ones right now, mostly because he does stand a good chance of pushing away almost every person who exists in his life. This is a young man with a lot of trust issues who is desperate to prove himself, and not everyone around him is wired the same way. Take Famous — sure, he wants to generate profits, but is he really driven by the same things?

As for what Howard is up to, at this point it feels like much of his story is a long and super-slippery slope. He put himself in a precarious position thanks largely to some of his past actions and now, he has to find a way to deal with those.

Related – Go ahead and get some more thoughts on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including a season 4 renewal

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5 on Starz?

Be sure to sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







