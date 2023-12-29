True Detective season 5: Is HBO already looking ahead?

The fourth season of True Detective is just a matter of weeks away from airing on HBO, so is it crazy to look ahead?

One of the things that we have come to know about this particular network is rather simple: They tend to think far ahead. Years, even. They always have some options that they are open to, but they often surround them by familiar releases and things that are long plotted out.

It is because of all of this that we do personally believe that HBO has, at the very least, played out an idea for a season 5 already, including some of the people who could be involved. They also could be trying to figure out if there are any other established ideas that they could fold into the brand.

At the end of the day, though, the possibility of a season 5 is going to be directly tied into what is happening when it comes to a season 4. If the overall viewership is there and the critical response is strong, the powers-that-be will certainly consider it. The good thing about True Detective in general, though, is that if HBO never brings it back, you don’t have to worry all that much about an unresolved story. Each season is its own thing. This is a pattern that they’ve held onto for years, and we don’t exactly think that there is any evidence that will ever change.

Remember now that season, subtitled Night Country, is going to be premiering when we get around to Sunday, January 14 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Expect a lot of story to be told in a short period of time, and also some fantastic performances from the likes of Jodie Foster and then also Kali Reis.

