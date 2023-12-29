Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Why did Unique die?

Why in the world did Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 choose to kill off a major character in Unique? This is a move that is going to take a long time to digest, and for a number of different reasons.

After all, let’s start things off here by noting that Joey Bada$$ has been nothing short of outstanding within this role. From start to finish, he brought such a charisma to him where you could easily understand why people would get on his side. However, at the same time there was always this fear that he could die at any moment. It is a consequence of the life that he lived.

The bigger shock is mostly just seeing Unique die at the hands of his other brother Ronnie, the person who you would think would have his back almost no matter what. It was devastating to watch all of this happen, but the death of Unique (we at least think he’s dead) will be the sort of thing that propels almost the entire story forward. It will cause Raq to evaluate her place in life right, let alone the rest of her family. It also puts Ronnie on a path where he could now be even more dangerous as he tries to sort out the next part of his life.

In a lot of ways, one of the things we do have to remember here with Raising Kanan is that we are going to lose people. It’s inevitable. The bulk of these characters are not around for the present-day action of the story, and we do tend to think that there are reasons for that. Kanan will push himself away from a lot of people in the family and beyond just that, more bodies are going to fall.

