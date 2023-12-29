Is Unique dead on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

Is Joey Bada$$ leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan following the events of tonight’s new episode?

We should obviously start things off here by noting that entering this episode, we anticipated a major death. This is the sort of thing that tends to happen midway through seasons of this franchise, and it also felt inevitable the moment that Ronnie ended up getting back out in the world.

Yet, losing the character at this point is significant. Joey was fantastic in this world and in season 3, we saw his relationship with Raq progress in some pretty interesting ways. We were absolutely ready to see something more for the two of them and yet, that’s not happen. Losing him at this point could be the sort of thing that shakes up the world in a pretty darn dramatic fashion.

As we do move further and further into the rest of the season we’ll see what the story holds but for now, one thing feels pretty darn clear: Ronnie is as massive a problem as this universe has ever had. He’s shown no real sense of remorse for what he’s done, and he also seems to show no real hesitation. He’ll do whatever he thinks needs to be done at just about any given moment.

Is there any chance that the guy is still alive?

We’d love to say that, but it’s pretty darn hard to imagine when you think about what we saw in the closing minutes here. Not only did Ronnie beat his brother to a pulp, but then he also disposed of the body in the end. It’d take something crazy, almost bordering on science fiction, for us to actually think that he found a way out of all of this still breathing.

What do you think about the events of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 5, and is Unique dead?

