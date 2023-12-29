Reacher season 2 episode 6 spoilers: An A.M. showdown?

As we look more and more towards Reacher season 2 episode 6 on Prime Video, do we have to discuss A.M. a little further? There is definitely a case for it!

With this in mind, where should we start off this conversation? Well, a natural place here would be by noting that this is clearly one of the most dangerous adversaries that we’ve seen within the world of this show. Nobody really knows a lot about him, whether it be his real name or what he’s real after. Sure, he’s a hired gun, but he is also so much more than that! This is a guy who could easily stir the pot and change the game over time.

As we do end up seeing the story progress, it does feel clear to us that this guy and Reacher are going to find themselves squaring off — really, it is just a measure of when that’s going to happen. Our hope is that it is before we even get to the finale, mostly because it opens the door for us to see more than just a single showdown — and shouldn’t we all really want that in the end? It opens the door to a lot more when it comes to possibilities and we like that.

Is there a chance that A.M. even gets out of this season alive?

While that may be unlikely, there is a case to be made that we could see some sort of enemy here resurface in a future season. For a lot of season 2, the main common thread from the first season was Neagley, who was called on for help in Margrave. Sure, we also had an appearance from Finlay, but that was a cameo more than anything else.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 2 episode 6?

