Reacher season 2 episode 6 spoilers: After the explosion…

Want to know a little bit more about Reacher season 2 episode 6 and what could be coming? Things have to be getting crazier, right?

Based on the super-explosive end that we had a chance to see after episode 5, it is not that hard to imagine things careening out in a number of different and super-crazy directions. Why wouldn’t they? We do think there’s a ton of potential when it comes to seeing if Swan or someone else is doing whatever they can in order to ensure that Reacher and the 110th are getting tricked or fooled. We certainly know at this point how far certain people in New Age are willing to go in order to get the upper hand.

We tend to think that entering episode 6, the biggest question we’ve got is rather simple: What is going on when it comes to Swan? Are we actually going to get some answers on him? We certainly hope so!

Beyond just that, we also do think that the show is clearly building towards a confrontation between A.M. and Reacher, given that most of the season so far has been a slow burn — and we’re already into the home stretch of things! We know that A.M. is clearly one of the most dangerous people that Alan Ritchson’s character is going to be in conflict with for a good chunk of the season, and we’re certainly excited and/or nervous to see where things go.

What else do we want to see?

Is it too much to hope for something more when it comes to Neagley or Dixon? On some level, it does feel like the two women were on the back-burner somewhat this week, save for the stuff that happened in Colorado.

