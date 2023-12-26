Reacher season 3 spoilers: Alan Ritchson on brand-new story

Given that we are at the midway point now of Reacher season 2, what better thing to do than look towards the future?

As so many of you more than likely know already, there is a third season coming to Prime Video down the road. Not only that, but the episodes are already in production! We certainly know that there is plenty of source material out there to adapt and in general, it is our feeling that the show is going to be looking to do something here that we have never had a chance to see before.

Obviously, star Alan Ritchson can’t say too much at present about what’s coming up; however, he did share a tease to ComicBook.com that makes us all the more stoked about where things could go from here:

“I can’t say too much about Season 3, but I will say there’s a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way … And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he’s just living that adventure out and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone and it seems to really be working.”

In general, we do tend to think that the idea for every single season of this show is to try some different things that we’ve never had a chance to see within this world — and the more that we get that, the happier that we are going to be when the dust actually settles. This show has proven itself already to be endlessly entertaining; you are basically getting an action movie every single week! Also, the casting department has done a good job of filling out the show with supporting roles.

Are you excited already for Reacher season 3, let alone the rest of season 2?

