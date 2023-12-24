Reacher season 2 episode 5 preview: Are more cameos ahead?

Is there a chance that we’re going to see some more cameo appearances as we move into Reacher season 2 episode 5?

The reason that we’re putting this out there is rather simple at the moment — consider the cameo we saw in episode 4! The show and Prime Video did a great job of keeping that cameo by Finlay under wraps, and we really had no idea that it was coming! We simply hoped that there would be some nods to Reacher’s past in Margrave, and we certainly got more than that! Consider it a great reward to everyone who watched and loved season 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Now that we’ve said this, it does also feel like the perfect time to raise the question about future cameos. After all, don’t they feel more possible than ever now? Finlay’s appearance proves that the producers could be keeping more under wraps.

However, at the same time we also can’t say that we are incredibly optimistic that you are going to be getting more this time around. After all, the cameos need to be authentic, and the one for Finlay worked just because Dixon and Reacher were in Boston. We’d love to see Roscoe, but is there a logical reason why she would be turning up for this story about the 110th? That is the great unknown, and these cannot be forced.

For the time being, we just hope that there is going to be an opportunity moving forward to see other cameos, whether it be in a season 3 (which is currently filming) or some other point after the fact. Reacher may be a wanderer, but he doesn’t forget where he came from.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher season 2, including other thoughts on what could be next

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 2 episode 5 on Prime Video?

Do you think that more cameos could be coming? Be share to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







