Reacher season 2 episode 5: Is Swan really a traitor?

We had a feeling entering Reacher season 2 episode 5 that we were going to see some of the craziest stuff this season. Has that been paid off a handful of times over now?

Throughout his episode titled “Burial,” we saw a series of high-intensity fight scenes. Throughout all of them, there was a pretty surprising common thread: The idea that Swan could actually be working against the 110th and with New Age. He seemingly was organizing a number of dangerous moves behind the scenes and yet, nobody actually saw him.

Is it possible that Swan is actually dead, and that there are a ton of people out there impersonating him? Absolutely, but it’s also possible that he really is a traitor! That’s a story that would be fascinating, mostly because it would be Reacher having to face something about himself that he may not want to admit. He likes to see the best in those he’s worked with, and he obviously does not think that Swan is capable of something like this. That may be a mistake!

When are we going to learn the truth?

Our hope is that by the end of the next episode or two, at least a few different things are going to be unearthed! How can we not want that? There’s a lot of possible outcomes for Swan still, but we don’t want this to be saved for the final seconds.

After all, we do have a hard time thinking that it is really Swan who is the main adversary when the dust settles here. Instead, we are casting our gaze more in the direction of someone like Shane or of course the mysterious AM, who has shown us in a million different ways how deadly he can be.

What did you think about Reacher season 2 episode 5 overall?

