Slow Horses season 4 premiere date: The likely months

With us now a couple of days removed from the season 3 finale, we’re more than happy to talk further about Slow Horses season 4. How can we not? We know that there’s potential for so much more great stuff coming!

Unfortunately, the sad truth is that we are still going to be waiting for a while to get news on some of it. Filming for the fourth season may be (mostly) done already, but there’s still a long process that is tied to getting the story to screen. Also, remember that the folks at Apple TV+ are going to do everything that they can to space some of this content out — even if multiple seasons of this show film back to back, there is some pleasure that comes from making its six-episode batches an annual event.

Based on everything that we have heard so far, it does seem like the streaming service is inclined to kick off season 4 at roughly the same spot as season 3. With that, we’d say to keep your eyes peeled for the show to return in either September, October, or November 2024. Some of this could depend on when all of the episodes are edited and ready to go. However, another part of it could depend heavily on just what makes the most sense for Apple TV+ overall. This is a service that has to program based on its needs — if it turns out that there is a blank space either slightly earlier or later than usual, Slow Horses could fill that void.

In the end, let’s just say that based on the preview alone, the upcoming season could be worth the wait. After all, is Jackson Lamb about to lose someone within Slough House? There is a reasonable chance at it…

