The Serpent Queen season 2 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there a chance that we are finally going to get a premiere date for The Serpent Queen season 2 over the course of the winter? Is that too much to hope for at this point?

The first thing that we really should note here is rather simple: We’ve been waiting for such a long time as it is to get more news on the show! The first season wrapped up well over a year ago and as of late, Starz has gone radio silent when it comes to sharing more news on what is ahead. More is 100% coming, and it is mostly a matter of when we actually see it.

Is there at least a reasonable chance that we learn something more about the future before the end of the winter? You can argue that, but nothing is all that guaranteed. Starz is seemingly right now premiering new seasons of shows around 14-18 months after the most recent one, and that would line The Serpent Queen up for a start this spring. It is possible, however, that some factors could delay it, including the industry strikes from earlier this year.

The best prediction that we can offer is that this is the show that will be placed on the schedule after the final season of Hightown wraps, which does mean that late March or April would be somewhat realistic. It is probably not going to get top billing on their schedule, but that’s okay — most of their historical dramas over the years have been somewhat under the radar. The most important thing for now is that viewers find the show and check that out. There is more of Catherine’s story to be told, and we absolutely think that Samantha Morton has done a fantastic job of playing her.

