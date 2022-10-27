The Serpent Queen renewed for season 2 ahead of finale

With the finale of The Serpent Queen season 1 right around the corner, isn’t it nice already to have some news on season 2?

In a statement today, it was officially confirmed that the period drama series will be coming back for another batch of eight episodes. Given that Catherine De Medici’s story clearly is far from done at the moment, it makes sense that we would get a chance to learn more all about it. Also, Samantha Morton is fantastic in the role and it is so very different from what we saw from Alpha on The Walking Dead.

In a statement, here is what Starz’s president of original programming Kathryn Busby had to say on the subject:

“’The Serpent Queen’” is distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected … Catherine De Medici’s story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton’s brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We’re thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”

Of course, we do anticipate that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see The Serpent Queen back on the air, mostly because that is often the case in the TV world. This is an era where it can take a long time to make even eight episodes, and that’s without even mentioning when the network actually wants the show back on the air. We know that Starz does have a really jam-packed schedule of shows coming up including a number of Power universe entries plus also Outlander, BMF, P-Valley Heels, Hightown, and even more. We’ll get into some more specific premiere date hopes as we inch a little bit closer to the finale.

