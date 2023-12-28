Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 12/28/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? We know that we are absolutely getting closer to the return of this show, plus its two spin-offs in Organized Crime as well as SVU.

Alas, none of this information means that we are actually there now. We are inching ever closer with each passing day, but it is going to take a few more weeks. The plan is for the entire franchise to return on Thursday, January 18 and over the next week weeks, we tend to think that we’re going to see more of a consistent deluge of news come out about all three shows. That could include promos, including the return of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins for the SVU premiere. Meanwhile, it could also give us a chance to see Veep alum Reid Scott on the mothership. All three of these shows bring something to the table and have big audiences — rest assured, we’re also going to have more previews as they start to come out.

The Law & Order franchise was one of the first to come back to filming after the Thanksgiving holiday, and we do think the goal here is to land on the higher end of 10-13 episodes. It is going to take a lot of work to squeeze a lot of production into a shorter time following the industry strikes this year, but we do think everyone involved will make it happen!

By this time next week, it’s our hope that we will at least have a few more synopses to share all about what lies ahead across all three shows. NBC has a tendency to give out some details across the board a little more than two weeks before an episode airs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

