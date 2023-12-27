Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 12/27/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that we are starting to near a point where we are going to have a chance to see these three shows again.

Does that mean we are getting them tonight? Well, not so much when it comes to new episodes? The entire One Chicago franchise is nearing the end of its lengthy break, but will not premiere in earnest until Wednesday, January 17, where they will all return to their standard episodes.

If you do want to catch up on past episodes or re-familiarize yourself, there are a couple of different ways to do that. One of the biggest ones, at least for now, is by checking out some episodes over on Peacock. If you just want to see the finales, NBC is currently planning on airing the most-recent ones on January 10. Think of that as a way to refresh.

Given that the Wolf Entertainment catalogue in general is extremely important to the network, you can be assured that over the next few weeks, we are going to see a lot of collective buzz about all of them and/or what you can expect to see moving forward. We know that the plan is to hit the ground running as these shows look to tie together a lot of cliffhangers. Take, for example, Brett and Casey’s possible engagement on Chicago Fire, or what is happening to Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD.

How may episodes are we getting in general?

Are hope is that each show will have thirteen, but we will have to wait and see if that ends up being the case. There are always changes that could be made at the last minute, and it is better to know that ahead of time.

