The Witcher season 4 premiere date: Hopes for this winter

When are we going to have a chance to see The Witcher season 4 premiere over on Netflix? There is a lot to discuss here!

After all, we know that there is a lot of intrigue already about the next chapter of the show, and we tend to think that there will be for quite some time. Liam Hemsworth is coming on board in the place of Henry Cavill, who departed at the end of season 3. We tend to think that the show is going to give us the same amount of ambition and stakes as we’ve seen in the past, and it just remains to be seen whether or not the show is going to feel different.

If you are hoping to get some premiere date news this winter, though, let’s just say to go ahead and feel disappointed. There is no real sense of when the series will be back, and it easily may not happen until 2025 when you consider a number of the delays that have been brought on already due to the presence of the industry strikes this year. Production for this show takes a long time, and that is without even getting into the post-production side of things. There are so many visual effects here, after all, that are implemented after the fact.

The most important thing with a series like The Witcher in general is that it does end up taking the time in order to get the story right, especially with it transitioning over to a completely new lead. This is the sort of thing that really should require patience, but at least you can rest assured that there are no signs that the series is going anywhere. After all, we have already gotten plenty of buzz that a season 5 will be coming at some point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

