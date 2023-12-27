Bel-Air season 3 premiere date: Hopes for the winter?

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting news on a Bel-Air season 3 premiere date before the end of the winter? Obviously, this is something that a lot of people out there could want, and 100% for good reason. We are talking here about a fiercely popular show with a devoted audience.

However, it also does feel like we’re going to be waiting a little while still to see more of the show, and it is a little bit of a toss-up as to when we are going to get more news about the future. Like many other series that are out there right now, it does feel as though Bel-Air has been held back amidst the industry strikes — or, rather, the AMPTP’s failure to get a deal done in some sort of expedient manner.

Rest assured that we do think we’re going to see more of Will and the Banks family moving into the new year, but it’s mostly a matter of when. Premiere dates tend to be announced a couple of months in advance, and it also takes a good bit of time for episodes to be filmed and ready to go.

Based on what happened to Carlton and the other characters close to the end of season 2, it is clear already that there are plenty of stories to tell — and reasons to be afraid for the fate of certain individuals. We are already prepping for one of the most wild and chaotic batches of episodes we’ve had a chance to see yet and who knows? We do think that there is a chance that we could be seeing a fourth season at some point down the road here, as well. Why be concerned about that, given the show’s popularity? It is one of the first big-time success stories that Peacock has had.

