Bel-Air season 2 episode 10 (finale): The big Carlton cliffhanger!

We knew entering the Bel-Air season 2 finale on Peacock this week there was potential for there to be a big cliffhanger; we just weren’t sure what it would be when the dust finally settled.

Well, let’s just say now that we’ve got a good sense of it, and it proved to be every bit as emotional as we anticipated entering the episode — and it also paid off something for Carlton that has been around since early on in the series.

While Carlton DID win the Founder’s Award in the finale, he came on stage immediately after the fact and said he didn’t deserve it. Why? He admitted to being a drug addict, finally exposing one of his biggest secrets. From there a confrontation with his parents eventually ensued, which led to Phil being immensely frustrated over the fact that his son has been given every single tool in the world to succeed. He’s being hard-nosed and stubborn, but he did hug his son close to the end of the episode. (Of course, we are worried about Phil having impromptu dinners with someone who is not his wife…)

The irony in the finale is that in spite of everything that Will took on over the course of the season, his ending was actually somewhat peaceful as he prepared for the summer in Bel-Air — a summer we hopefully are going to get to see. We don’t necessarily want season 3 to culminate with his graduation, as there is a good chance to stretch things out at least a little bit further than that.

Overall, we’d say that this is a worthy end of the season and if nothing else, a great way to encapsulate a lot of what we’ve seen since the very beginning. There were a ton of interesting twists and turns and now, we’ll just have to see what the writers have planned from here.

